A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) shaking hands with officials as he arrives in Singapore, 10 June 2018 (issued 11 June 2018). US President Donald J. Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are scheduled to meet at the Capella Hotel on Singapore's Sentosa Island for a historic summit on 12 June 2018. (Singapur, Singapur, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA