A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) shaking hands with officials as he arrives in Singapore, 10 June 2018 (issued 11 June 2018). EFE

Singapore (Singapore), 10/06/2018.- US President Donald J. Trump walks off Air Force One as he arrives at the Paya Lebar Air Base in Singapore, 10 June 2018. US President Donald J. Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are scheduled to meet at the Capella Hotel for a historic summit on 12 June 2018. (Singapur, Singapur, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO