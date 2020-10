Geneva (Switzerland), 23/10/2020.- A handout photo made available by UN Photo shows participants of the fourth round of the 5+5 Libyan Joint Military Commissionsign posing together after signing an Agreement for a Complete and Permanent Ceasefire in Libya, at United Nation's Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, 23 October 2020. According to the United Nations (UN), the two rival sides in the Libyan civil war have agreed on a nationwide ceasefire. (Incendio, Libia, Suiza, Ginebra) EFE/EPA/Violaine Martin / UN PHOTO HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES