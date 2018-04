A man carries boxes containing official records of Jammu and Kashmir state's Civil Secretariat into the trucks in Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, 28 April 2018. EFE

An Indian labourer takes rest near boxes containing official records of Jammu and Kashmir state's Civil Secretariat before they are loaded into trucks in Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, 28 April 2018. EFE