Yangon (Myanmar), 06/03/2021.- Relatives and friends react during the funeral procession of Htet Aung, 19, and Min Oo, 21, who died in the anti-coup protests, in Yangon, Myanmar, 07 March 2021. Htet Aung and Min Oo were allegedly killed during the protest against the military coup on 03 March, after military men opened fire at an anti-coup protest, reports said. Anti-coup protests continued despite the intensifying violent crackdowns on demonstrators by security forces. More than 50 people have died in the crackdown by security forces, since the military coup on 01 February 2021. (Protestas, Incendio, Golpe de Estado, Birmania) EFE/EPA/LYNN BO BO