General view of Victoriei square during a rally organized by the ruling party PSD (Social Democracy Party) in Bucharest, Romania, 09 June 2018. Tens of thousands of members and sympathizers of the ruling party PSD, who came from all over the country with buses, cars and trains, in a trip organized by their party, gather in Romania's capital to protest against what they said 'judicial abuses', despite their party is ruling the country. The Romanian state is ruled by the Social-Democracy Party, whose leader, Liviu Dragnea, was accused for fraud involving EU funds last year. EFE

Liviu Dragnea, the president of the Romanian Parliament's Deputy Chamber and the leader of the main ruling party PSD (Social Democracy Party), salutes the audience after delivering a speech during a big rally in front of the government headquarters in Bucharest, Romania, 09 June 2018. Tens of thousands of members and sympathizers of the ruling party PSD (Social Democracy Party), who fled from all over the country with buses, cars and trains, in a trip organized by their party, gather in Romania's capital to protest against what they said 'judicial abuses', despite their party is ruling the country. Romanian state is ruled by the Social-Democracy Party, whose leader, Liviu Dragnea, was accused for fraud involving EU funds last year. Dragnea is one of the many top Romanian politicians accused or convicted of corruption. EFE