Los países del TIAR acuerdan sancionar a dirigentes del Gobierno de Maduro

Carlos Holmes Trujillo, Colombian foreign minister, center, speaks during a meeting of Foreign Ministers of the States Party to the Inter-American Treaty of Reciprocal Assistance (TIAR) at the Hotel Lotte New York Palace in New York, New York, USA, 23 September 2019. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL NAGLE

Julio Borges, Venezuelan foreign affairs representative for opposition leader Juan Guaido, takes notes during a meeting of Foreign Ministers of the States Party to the Inter-American Treaty of Reciprocal Assistance (TIAR) at the Hotel Lotte New York Palace in New York, New York, USA, 23 September 2019. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL NAGLE