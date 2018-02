39 aniversario del triunfo de la Revolución Islámica

A handout picture made available by the presidential official website shows Iranian president Hassan Rouhani greeting the crowd during a ceremony marking the 39th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic revolution at the Azadi (Freedom) square in Tehran, Iran, 11 February 2018. EFE

Iranians take part during a ceremony marking the 39th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic revolution around the Azadi (Freedom) square in Tehran, Iran, 11 February 2018. EFE