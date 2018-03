A handout photo made available by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) shows Syrian Civilians leave the rebels-held Eastern Ghouta via al-Wafideen safe corridor, Damascus,Syria , 24 March 2018. EFE

A handout photo made available by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) shows Syrian Civilians leave the rebels-held Eastern Ghouta via al-Wafideen safe corridor, Damascus,Syria , 24 March 2018. EFE