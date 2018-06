Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa (C) before addressing thousands of supporters who had gathered at White City Stadium in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, 23 June 2018. EFE

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa (C) greets members of the public before addressing thousands of supporters who had gathered at White City Stadium in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, 23 June 2018. EFE