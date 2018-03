Roberto Fico (C) and Luigi Di Maio (R) of Five Star Movement during the vote to elect the Speaker of the Italian Chamber of Deputies during the XVIII legislature in Rome, Italy, 24 March 2018. EFE

Five-Star Movement (M5S) Roberto Fico (L) hugs a colleague after casting his ballot to elect the Speaker of the Italian Chamber of Deputies during the XVIII legislature in Rome, Italy, 24 March 2018. EFE