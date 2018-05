Officials unfurl a flag during the opening ceremony for the Philippines-United States Exercise Balikatan (Shoulder to Shoulder) 2018 at the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) headquarters in Quezon City, Philippines, 07 May 2018. EFE

(L-R) Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Lieutenant General Emmanuel Salamat, US Ambassador the Philippines Sung Kim, Philippines Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, AFP Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Carlito Galvez and US Marines Lieutenant General Lawrence Nicholson join hands during the opening ceremony for the Philippines-United States Exercise Balikatan (Shoulder to Shoulder) 2018 at the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) headquarters in Quezon City, Philippines, 07 May 2018. EFE