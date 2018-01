Macron conmemora los atentados contra "Charlie Hebdo" y un supermercado judío

French President Emmanuel Macron leaves after a ceremony outside the Hyper Casher supermarket as France pays tribute to the shoppers at the kosher store who were killed three years ago by an Islamist gunman in Paris, France, 07 January 2018. EFE

French President Emmanuel Macron observes a minute of silence in front of the plaque commemorating late police officer Ahmed Merabet to mark the third anniversary of the attack, in Paris, France, 07 January 2018. EFE