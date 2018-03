A handout photo made available by the Italian Quirinale Palace showing Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni (R) prior the meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinale Palace in Rome, Italy, 24 March 2018. EFE

A handout photo made available by the Italian Quirinale Palace showing Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni (2-R) during the meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella (2-L) at the Quirinale Palace in Rome, Italy, 24 March 2018. EFE