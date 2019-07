Anti-extradition protesters gather outside the Kwai Chung police station in Hong Kong, China, 30 July 2019. They went to the station after the government confirmed it had charged 45 people, some held at the police station, in connection with the anti-extradition protest on 28 July. The protesters are due to appear in court on 31 July (Protestas) EFE/EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO chs

A man (C) is detained by police after getting into a fight with anti-extradition protesters outside the Kwai Chung police station in Hong Kong, China, 30 July 2019. Protesters went to the station after the government confirmed it had charged 45 people, some held at the police station, in connection with the anti-extradition protest on 28 July. The protesters are due to appear in court on 31 July. (Protestas) EFE/EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO