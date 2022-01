Tehran (Iran (islamic Republic Of)), 22/01/2022.- People ride motorcycles past a banner reading 'Yemen is strong and stable' hanging in Vali-Asr square in Tehran, Iran, 22 January 2022. The Iranian government has condemned the Saudi Arabianñled intervention in Yemen since 2015. The Saudi-UAE-led coalition has escalated airstrikes and offensive operations on Houthi positions in Yemen over the last few days after the Houthis claimed responsibility for the recent drone attacks on the UAE capital Abu Dhabi. The military coalition has been intervening in Yemen's ongoing war since 2015 in support of the government of Yemen, claiming the lives of 377,000 people. (Atentado, Arabia Saudita, Teherán) EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH