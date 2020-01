A handout photo made available by US NAVY on 05 January 2020, showing from L-R Utilitiesman 2nd Class Cole Johnson, Steelworker 2nd Class William Maldonodo, Builder 2nd Jennifer Kennedy and Builder 3rd Class Aakash Shrestha of US Navy Seabees, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 27, constructing huts at Camp Simba in Lamu, Kenya, 02 December 2015. EFE/EPA/BRENDAN WARNER HANDOUT /Archivo