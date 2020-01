Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi walks through the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 09 January 2020. The House of Representatives is voting on the War Powers Act to limit offensive military action against Iran. (Estados Unidos) EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi walks to the House of Representatives before signing the Securing American Nonprofit Organizations Against Terrorism Act of 2019 at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 09 January 2020. The bill is meant to protect houses of worship. (Terrorismo, Estados Unidos) EFE/ERIK S. LESSER