Paris (France), 28/06/2020.- The incumbent mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo (C) celebrates after winning the second round of the French Municipal elections in Paris, France, 28 June 2020. The second round of municipal elections was to be held on 22 March 2020 but was delayed due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic causing the Covid-19 disease. (Elecciones, Francia) EFE/EPA/JULIEN DE ROSA