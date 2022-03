Brussels (Belgium), 27/02/2022.- European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson during a joint press conference at the end of a Special Justice and Home Affairs Council on the response to the situation in Ukraine at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, 27 February 2022. Interior Ministers will discuss about the humanitarian support to Ukraine, the reception of the refugees, the management of external borders and related security challenges, the visa measures and the response to be provided in case of hybrid threats. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law and triggering a series of announcements by Western countries to impose severe economic sanctions on Russia. (Bélgica, Rusia, Ucrania, Bruselas) EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ