South Korean soilders attend a ceremony to mark the 68th Anniversary of the Korean War at the Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium in Seoul, South Korea, 25 June 2018. The Korean war was fought between North and South Korea from June 1950 to July 1953 and claimed the lives of more than 33,000 people. (Corea del Sur, Seúl) EFE

South Korean veterans of the Korean War salute during a ceremony to mark the 68th Anniversary of the Korean War at the Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium in Seoul, South Korea, 25 June 2018. The Korean war was fought between North and South Korea from June 1950 to July 1953 and claimed the lives of more than 33,000 people. (Corea del Sur, Seúl) EFE