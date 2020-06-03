Las protestas no cesan en Estados Unidos, donde al menos 40 ciudades han decretado el toque de queda y permanecen bajo custodia de la Guardia Nacional, e incluso este martes la capital estadounidense vivió un inesperado cacerolazo mientras los manifestantes continuaban frente a la Casa Blanca.
Police and National Guard move into protesters after curfew during a demonstration over the arrest in Minnesota of George Floyd, who later died in police custody, in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 02 June 2020. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER
Military and federal police look on as people, who gathered in protest of the death of George Floyd, peacefully protest near the White House in Washington, DC, USA. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW
Police and National Guard move into protesters after curfew during a demonstration over the arrest in Minnesota of George Floyd, who later died in police custody, in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 02 June 2020. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER