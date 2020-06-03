Las protestas no amainan en EE.UU., que ahora incluyen cacerolazos

Police and National Guard move into protesters after curfew during a demonstration over the arrest in Minnesota of George Floyd, who later died in police custody, in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 02 June 2020. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

Military and federal police look on as people, who gathered in protest of the death of George Floyd, peacefully protest near the White House in Washington, DC, USA. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW