Sverdlovsk (Russian Federation), 28/01/2022.- A handout still image taken from handout video made available by the Russian Defence Ministry press service shows Russian S-400 mobile long-range surface-to-air missile (LR-SAM) systems developed by Almaz-Antey, train for the protection of airspace in the Sverdlovsk region, Russia, 28 January 2022. About 3,000 servicemen of the Guards Red Banner Combined Arms Army of the Western Military District (ZVO) have begun combat training at training grounds in the Moscow, Rostov, Krasnodar, Yaroslav, Voronezh, Belgorod, Bryansk and Smolensk regions. In December 2021, the EFE/EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE