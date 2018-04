(L-R) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu pose for a photo prior their trialteral on the Syrian crisis in Moscow, Russia, 28 April 2018. EFE

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (R) enter the hall for negotiations on the Syrian crisis in Moscow, Russia, 28 April 2018. EFE