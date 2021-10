Imagen de archivo de un grupo de estudiantes liberados, tras ser secuestrados en el ataque a una escuela de educación secundaria en Nigeria. EFE/ Stringer NIGERIA RELEASED SCHOOL CHILDREN:Kankara (Nigeria), 18/12/2020.- Released students sit together at the Government House with other students from the Government Science Secondary school, in Kankara, Katsina State, Nigeria, 18 December 2020. Some 300 Nigerian schoolboys were released after being abducted from their school in northwestern Nigeria in an attack claimed by the Islamist terrorist group Boko Haram, although it is yet unclear whether more students remain in the hands of their captors. (Atentado, Terrorista) EFE/EPA/STRINGER