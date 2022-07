Colombo (Sri Lanka), 21/07/2022.- A protester holds a national flag while sleeping on the steps at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 21 July 2022. The Sri Lankan parliament elected Ranil Wickremesinghe as the country's new president on 20 July, after accepting President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation following months of anti-government protests fueled by the ongoing economic crisis. Protests have been rocking the country for over four months as Sri Lanka faces its worst-ever economic crisis in EFE/EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE