Yan'an (China), 12/06/2021.- A man holding a girl wait with other people for a concert on the newly opened red-themed pedestrian street in Yan'an, Shaanxi province, China, 12 June 2021. Wanda Group on the occasion of the centenary anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has opened on 12 June the revolutionary-themed area, on which they spent 12 billion yuan (around 1.54 billion euros). The red-themed complex of 1.28 square kilometers in size has a Red Street, shops, EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY