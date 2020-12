Brussels (Bel), 24/12/2020.- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (R) and European Commission's Head of Task Force for Relations with the United Kingdom Michel Barnier address a media conference on Brexit negotiations at EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 24 December 2020. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on 24 December the EU and the UK reached a deal on the post-Brexit trade and security relations, a week before the end of the Brexit transition period. (Bélgica, Reino Unido, Bruselas) EFE/EPA/FRANCISCO SECO / POOL