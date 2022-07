Paris (France), 16/05/2022.- Newly appointed Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne gestures towards Former French Prime Minister Jean Castex (unseen) leaving the courtyard of the Matignon Hotel, during the handover ceremony in Paris, France, 16 May 2022. Elisabeth Borne has been appointed as the new French Prime Minister prompting a government and cabinet reshuffle following the re-election of Emmanuel Macron as French President. Elisabeth Borne is the second woman in France to hold the position of prime minister, since Edith Cresson (May 1991 - April 1992). (Francia) EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON FRANCIA GOBIERNO: PARÍS, 16/05/2022.- La nueva primera ministra francesa, Elisabeth Borne, sale de Matignon tras la ceremonia de toma de posesión esta tarde en París.- EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON