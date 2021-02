Washington (United States), 06/01/2021.- Supporters of US President Donald J. Trump are seen in statuary hall amidst tear gas after breaching Capitol security in Washington, DC, USA, 06 January 2021. Protesters entered the US Capitol where the Electoral College vote certification for President-elect Joe Biden took place. (Protestas, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO EFE/ JIM LO SCALZO/Archivo