Brussels (Belgium), 19/07/2020.- Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for the third day of the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, 19 July 2020. European Union nations leaders meet face-to-face for a third day to discuss plans to respond to the coronavirus pandemic and a new long-term EU budget. EFE/EPA/FRANCISCO / POOL