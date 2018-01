German Chancellor and Leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Angela Merkel makes a statement as she arrives for exploratory talks held at the Social Democrats (SPD) party headquarters Willy-Brandt-Haus in Berlin, Germany, 07 January 2018. EFE

German Chancellor and Leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Angela Merkel arrives for exploratory talks held at the Social Democrats (SPD) party headquarters Willy-Brandt-Haus in Berlin, Germany, 07 January 2018. EFE