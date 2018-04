Indian government forces stand guard during gun fight with militants, at Kachdoora in south Kashmir's Shopian district, some 60 kilometres from Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir. EFE

Flames emerges from a house, where an encounter took place between militants and Indian security personnel, at Kachdoora in south Kashmir's Shopian district, some 60 kilometres from Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir. EFE