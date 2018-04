French Minister for Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian, (R), and French Defense Minister Florence Parly give an official statement in the press room after attending an emergency meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France, April 14, 2018. EFE

French Minister for Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian, (R), and French Defense Minister Florence Parly giving an official statement in the press room after attending an emergency meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France, April 14, 2018. EFE