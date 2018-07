A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (C-L) shaking hands with Kim Yong-chol (C-R), vice-chairman of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea for South Korean affairs and head of the United Front Work Department, as he arrives at the Pyongyang International Airport in Pyongyang, North Korea, 06 July 2018. A delegation of the United States led by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Pyongyang for follow up on negotiations to the North Korea-US summit. EFE