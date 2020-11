New York (United States), 04/11/2020.- Demonstrators march on Fifth Avenue during a rally for ensuring that every ballot is counted in the 2020 Presidential election in New York, New York USA, 04 November 2020. The 2020 Presidential Election result remains undetermined as votes continued to be counted in several key battleground states. (Elecciones, Protestas, Estados Unidos, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE