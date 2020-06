Military and federal police look on as people, who gathered in protest of the death of George Floyd, peacefully protest near the White House in Washington, DC, USA. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

Police and National Guard move into protesters after curfew during a demonstration over the arrest in Minnesota of George Floyd, who later died in police custody, in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 02 June 2020. A bystander's video posted online on 25 May, shows George Floyd, 46, pleading with arresting officers that he couldn't breathe as one officer knelt on his neck. The unarmed black man soon became unresponsive, and was later pronounced dead. According to news reports on 29 May, Derek Chauvin, the police officer in the center of the incident has been taken into custody and charged with murder in the George Floyd killing. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER