Norilsk (Russian Federation), 08/09/2021.- A handout picture made available 08 September 2021 by the press service of the Russian Ministry for Civil Defence, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters (EMERCOM of Russia) shows Russian Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev (front 3-R) during inspection of a new fire station in Norilsk, Russia, 08 September 2021. Russian Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev EFE/EPA/EMERCOM OF RUSSIA PRESS SERVICE / Archivo