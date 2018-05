South Korean reporters check in at Gimpo International Airport in Seoul, South Korea, 21 May 2018, on their way to Beijing, from where they will transit to North Korea. Journalists from South Korea, China, Russia, the US and Britain were allowed to cover the dismantlement of the North's key nuclear test site, scheduled for 23 to 25 May, pending weather conditions, but their visit became uncertain when Pyongyang abruptly canceled talks with Seoul. EFE