Narita (Japan), 13/05/2021.- Japanese freelance journalist Yuki Kitazumi speaks to reporters upon his arrival at Narita Airport in Narita, near Tokyo, Japan, late 14 May 2021. Kitazumi was arrested in Yangon by security forces a month ago while he was reporting on the military coup in Myanmar. (Golpe de Estado, Japón, Birmania, Tokio) EFE/EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES/NO ARCHIVES