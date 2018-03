A Russian policeman guards near the British embassy in Moscow, Russia, 15 March 2018 (reissued 31 March 2018). Russia has told Britain on 31 March 2018 it must send home just over 50 more of its diplomats, as Britain decided to expell 23 Russian diplomats last week in connection with the case of poisoning the former spy Sergei Skripal. EFE

A Russian man walks in front of the British embassy in Moscow, Russia, 15 March 2018 (reissued 31 March 2018). Russia has told Britain on 31 March 2018 it must send home just over 50 more of its diplomats, as Britain decided to expell 23 Russian diplomats last week in connection with the case of poisoning the former spy Sergei Skripal. EFE