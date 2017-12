Un ataque suicida durante un funeral deja al menos 12 muertos en Afganistán

Security officials inspect the scene of a suicide bomb attack that targeted the funeral of a former district governor on the outskirts of Jalalabad, Afghanistan, 31 December 2017. EFE

