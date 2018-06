South Korean National Defense Minister Song Young-moo (L) and US Secretary of Defense James Mattis (R) arrive for a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) 17th Asia Security Summit in Singapore, 02 June 2018. The IISS Asia Security Summit is an annual gathering of defense officials in the Asia-Pacific region and is dubbed the Shangri-La Dialogue in honor of the hotel where the event is held. The summit will be held from 01 to 03 June 2018. EFE

US Secretary of Defense James Mattis (2-L) and South Korean National Defense Minister Song Young-moo (2-R) and their delegates participate in a bilateral meeting at the sidelines of the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) 17th Asia Security Summit in Singapore, 02 June 2018. The IISS Asia Security Summit is an annual gathering of defense officials in the Asia-Pacific region and is dubbed the Shangri-La Dialogue in honor of the hotel where the event is held. The summit will be held from 01 to 03 June 2018. EFE