Thai alleged lese majeste perpetrator Somyot Prueksakasemsuk (C-R) walks with his supporters as he is released from the Bangkok Remand Prison in Bangkok, Thailand, 30 April 2018. EFE

Thai alleged lese majeste perpetratorSomyot Prueksakasemsuk (2-L) poses for a photograph with his daughter Prakaidao (C-R) and son Panithan (L) after he is released from the Bangkok Remand Prison in Bangkok, Thailand, 30 April 2018. EFE