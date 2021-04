Bratislava (Slovakia (slovak Republic)), 01/04/2021.- Slovak President Zuzana Caputova (R) hands over the documents as he appoints Eduar Heger (L), member of the Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OLaNO) party, as new Slovak Prime Minister at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava, Slovakia, 01 April 2021. Eduard Heger, / POOL

Bratislava (Slovakia (slovak Republic)), 01/04/2021.- Slovak President Zuzana Caputova (8-R) and members of the new Slovak government leading by Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger (8-L) pose for photo during appointment ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava, Slovakia, EFE/EPA/MARTIN BAUMANN