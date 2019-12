USA TURKEY DIPLOMACY DIPLOMACY:Washington (United States), 13/11/2019.- US President Donald J. Trump responds to a question about the impeachment hearings on Capitol Hill, during a press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 13 November 2019. The visit comes one month after Turkey's invasion into northern Syria against the Kurds and on the first day of public impeachment hearings. (Siria, Turquía, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/MIKE THEILER / POOL