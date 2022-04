-FOTODELDIA- Kyiv (Ukraine), 31/03/2022.- Ukrainian serviceman evacuates Valentyn Vasylenko (83) from his damaged home at the Teteriv village not far from Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 31 March 2022. Valentyn Vasylenko remains just one inhabitant of that village. Ukrainian servicemen evacuated him from there and hand to volunteers who will help him to find a new home. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, and triggering a series of severe economic sanctions on Russia by Western countries. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/STR