Jenin (-zz), 09/04/2022.- A man (R) takes shelter as a Palestinian fires towards Israeli troops during heavy clashes that erupted following a deadly Israeli raid inside a Jenin refugee camp, near Jenin, West Bank, 09 April 2022. At least one Palestinian was killed and 13 others were injured during the raid. (Incendio) EFE/EPA/ALAA BADARNEH