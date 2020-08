Beirut (Lebanon), 08/08/2020.- An anti-government protester makes an explicit gesture as he protects himself behind an iron barrel during a protest outside of the Lebanese Parliament in Beirut, Lebanon, 08 August 2020. People gathered for the so-called 'the Saturday of the hanging ropes' to protest against the political leaders and calling on those responsible over the explosion to be held accountable. Lebanese Health Ministry on 07 August said at least 154 people were killed, and more than 5,000 injured in the Beirut blast that devastated the port area on 04 August and believed to have been caused by an estimated 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse. (Protestas, Líbano) EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH