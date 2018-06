An injured man is helped by others as security officers gather at the scene of an explosion during a massive rally to support the country'Äôs new reformist prime minister Abiy Ahmed in Meskel Square in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, 23 June 2018. EFE

Pools of blood are seen on the ground as people gather at the scene of an explosion during a massive rally to support the country'Äôs new reformist prime minister Abiy Ahmed in Meskel Square in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, 23 June 2018. EFE